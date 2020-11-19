India Gandhi Jayanti 2020 would be celebrated in all parts of the country today, as the date marks the 103rd birth anniversary of India's 'Iron Lady'. On this day, in the year 1917, Indira was born to a Kashmiri Pandit family residing in Allahabad (now Prayagraj). She went onto become the country's first woman Prime Minister, and also arguably the most decisive leader. On Indira Gandhi Jayanti, further below are HD images and wallpapers which can be downloaded and shared. National Integration Day 2020: Here Are Popular Quotes by Indira Gandhi on Communal Harmony And Unity.

Indira's father was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the pioneer of Indian freedom struggle and the first Prime Minister of independent India. While Nehru holds the record of serving as the PM for the longest term, for 17 years, Indira led the nation for the second highest duration. She presided over the government between 1966 to 1977, followed by another stint in power from 1980 to 1984.

Indira Gandhi Jayanti HD Images and Wallpapers

Indira Gandhi: The Iron Lady of India

Indira Gandhi Was Once Referred to as 'Only Man of Her Cabinet'

Supporters Had Once Coined The Slogan of 'India is Indira and Indira is India'

Hailed For Her Political Leadership During 1971 Indo-Pak War

Indira Gandhi Jayanti Is Also Referred to as National Integration Day

Indira Gandhi had faced ups and downs in her political career. After her popularity saw a peak following the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation war, she faced widespread criticism for imposing an 18-month emergency in 1975. In the elections that ensued after the emergency was lifted, the Congress faced a rout. In 1980, however, Indira succeeded in returning to power. Her tragic demise occurred on October 31, 1984, when she was assassinated by her bodyguards.

