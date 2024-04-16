On April 17, International Bat Appreciation Day 2024 gives us a chance to appreciate our flying friends, who are mostly active at night. Besides watching some Batman movies, it's a great time to learn about bats' crucial role in nature. Bats often get a bad rap for being scary and disease-spreading bloodsuckers. But scientists say they rarely spread diseases, and only a few species drink blood; most eat fruit instead. Sadly, bat populations are declining, which is concerning because they play an important role in our ecosystem. International Bat Appreciation Day is all about showing love for these flying mammals and raising awareness about their importance in our world. So, let's explore more about this special day and discover the wonders of these winged mammals together! What Are Vampire Bats? Do They Drink Blood of Their Preys? Know Everything About These Flying Mammals Who Are Experts at Social Distancing.

International Bat Appreciation Day 2024 Day and Date

International Bat Appreciation Day 2024 will be observed on April 17, which falls on a Wednesday.

International Bat Appreciation Day History

Bat Conservation International launched International Bat Appreciation Day to highlight the importance of protecting all bat species. Bats are crucial for maintaining balanced ecosystems and ensuring a healthier planet for us all. Founded in 1982 by concerned scientists, Bat Conservation International aims to protect bats after realising their key role in nature and various industries. Bats significantly contribute to the global ecosystem.

International Bat Appreciation Significance

There are lots of different kinds of bats in the world—more than 1,300! Bats do important jobs like keeping pests away from farms, helping plants make fruit and flowers, and making good fertiliser. Without bats, plants might not make enough food for other animals, and the environment could suffer. But bats aren't studied enough, even though many are in danger. Things like cutting down forests, mining bat poop, and careless tourism are making bat numbers go down. International Bat Appreciation Day wants to show how helpful bats are and ask people to help keep them safe. International Bat Appreciation Day Facts: Did You Know Bat Poops Sparkle? 7 Fun Things About the Misunderstood and Only Flying Mammal.

This International Bat Appreciation Day highlights the importance of bats. Let's appreciate and protect these amazing creatures for a healthier planet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2024 10:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).