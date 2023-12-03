International Cheetah Day is an annual observance celebrated on December 4 worldwide. The global event aims to raise awareness about the conservation of cheetahs, the fastest land animals in the world. December 4 is chosen as the day for this international event as it is the birthday of Khayam, a cheetah Dr Laurie Marker raised from a cub at Wildlife Safari in Oregon. As per records, Khayam was trained for the first research project in re-wilding, which inspired her first trip to Namibia in 1977. As International Cheetah Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the International Cheetah Day 2023 date, the history and significance of the global event.’ Cheetahs Sleep With Priest Every Night at Rajasthan's Pipleshwar Mahadev Temple? Here’s the Truth Behind the Old Video Going Viral With False Claim on the Internet.

International Cheetah Day 2023 Date

International Cheetah Day 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, December 4.

International Cheetah Day History

International Cheetah Day was established by Dr Laurie Marker in 2010. Marker designated December 4 as International Cheetah Day, an annual celebration set in remembrance of a cheetah cub named Khayam, that she raised at Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon. In 1977, Marker took Khayam to Namibia for a research project and witnessed how endangered the cheetah was on that trip. As a way to protect their livestock, farmers were eliminating cheetahs from the landscape in very large numbers. In 1990, Marker launched CCF, relocated to Namibia to mitigate the problem of farmer-cheetah conflict, and dedicated her life to becoming the cheetah’s champion. Marker chose December 4 – Khayam’s birthday – to be the day the world would join together to celebrate the fastest land mammal.

International Cheetah Day Significance

International Cheetah Day serves as a great opportunity to highlight the plight of cheetahs around the world and the need to step up for their protection and conservation. The cheetah population has been declining rapidly due to various factors, including habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, poaching, and illegal wildlife trafficking. The global event seeks to highlight the importance of protecting these majestic creatures and their habitats. On this day, organizations, wildlife enthusiasts, and researchers educate people about the challenges faced by cheetahs and the measures needed to ensure their survival.

