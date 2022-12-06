International Civil Aviation Day is celebrated to acknowledge and appreciate the aviation industry’s influence on our everyday lives. This day was established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a specialist organization within the United Nations, to spread awareness about the role of the organization and the civil aviation industry in managing a global rapid transit network at the service of mankind. This day stresses the importance of aviation as an engine of global connectivity and how after the adoption of Agenda 2030 on global sustainable development, international flights are being viewed as a fundamental enabler of global peace and prosperity. This day is also about recognising how this industry has made our lives a lot easier by transporting us to anywhere we want within hours. On International Civil Aviation Day 2022, here’s everything you need to know about its date, theme, history, significance and ways to observe the day. Air Force Day 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Messages, Quotes, Wishes and Sayings To Celebrate the Military Holiday.

Date, Theme and History of International Civil Aviation Day

This day is celebrated by the UN on December 7 every year. Every five years, a special ICAO anniversary theme is decided for International Civil Aviation Day, which remains the same for the four-year intervening period. The theme for 2022, therefore, is “Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development”. This day was first observed in 1994 as part of ICAO’s 50th anniversary, and the UN General Assembly officially recognised this day in 1996. It was observed with the aim of reinforcing the importance of civil aviation to social and economic development.

Significance of International Civil Aviation Day

This day helps us recognise the importance of the civil aviation industry and how it has given us some of the greatest inventions, and its role in today’s global economy. It also helps create jobs, including air traffic control and airport management. People can observe this day by reading more about civil aviation and thanking all civil aviation workers they know.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2022 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).