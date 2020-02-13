International Condom Day 2020 Date: Theme and Significance of the Day Promoting Safe Sex

Condom day (Photo Credits: File Image)

If we made a list of important topics that were tabooed in the world, sex, especially safe sex, would definitely top the list. We shy away from talking about this subject, and this often led to negligence when it comes to spreading knowledge about the importance of safe sex, and how it can benefit us. This is the reason that AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) marked February 13 as the International Condom Day. Each year, the day is associated with different themes highlighting the importance of safe sex. Condoms are the most easily accessible and reliable way of enjoying an active sexual life without spreading STDs. Organisations around the world have been taking various steps to promote the use of condoms. On International Condom Day 2020, know the significance and this year's theme to spread awareness and promoting condoms as a means of safe sex. International Condom Day 2020: Ten Interesting and Fun Facts About the Contraceptive.

When is International Condom Day Celebrated?

International Condom Day is celebrated on February 13, every year and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation(AHF) designs special themes, events and activities every year on this day. AHF is one of the largest non-profit HIV/AIDS organisation in the world and ICD has been widely promoted across the world by them. International Condom Day 2020: How to Make Condoms Feel Better and More Pleasurable During Sex.

International Condom Day 2020 Theme

The theme for International Condom Day 2020 is Safer is Sexy. With this tagline, the organisation is aiming to appeal to people across the world to choose safety. The celebration of International Condom Day has already begun in various parts of the world.

How is International Condom Day Celebrated?

This year, to mark ICD, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation has organised a weekly series of events throughout February, featuring a seductive, burlesque-style dance show titled ‘Burlesque: A Celebration of Safer Sex’. This event began in Los Angeles on February 7, will be on in Washington DC on February 13, and will finally end with a culminating event in New York on February 19. In addition to this, AHF has also vowed to distribute 1 million free condoms and provide free testing and screening services to detect HIV and other STDs through the entire month of February.

AHF is already helping over 1.3 million people by providing them with care facilities. This celebration is their way of impacting more lives positively and is especially important to increase awareness of the pros of using condoms. So this International Condom Day, do your bit to commemorate this critical observance and open conversations on this subject. Happy ICD 2020.