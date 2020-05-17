International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia 2020 Date & Theme: Know Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness on LBGT Rights

International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia is observed on May 17 annually to raise awareness on the rights of the LGBT community and how it is violated. The day showcases the need to stand for the rights of people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTIQ+) people. May 17 was chosen to commemorate the decision to remove homosexuality from the International Classification of Diseases of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1990. The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia 2020 theme is 'Breaking the Silence'. Gender Identity Goes Beyond Male and Female: 33 Gender Terms and Their Meanings That You Probably Didn’t Know Of!

The day highlights the issues faced by the LGBT community and this promotes the need to celebrate diversity. With 69 countries which consider homosexuality as a criminal offence, millions of people in same-sex relationships live in fear of society. They faced issues on a day-to-day basis wherein their routine gets disrupted. At least in 26 countries, those transgenders and homosexuals are punished publically for their sexual orientations.

International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia History

The day was conceived in 2004 and the first International Day Against Homophobia was observed on May 17, 2005. In 2009, transphobia was added to the campaign while Biphobia was added in 2015. By 2016, various events observing the began to take place in about 132 countries across the globe. The founders of the International Day Against Homophobia established the IDAHO Committee to coordinate actions in different countries, to promote the day. Day of Silence 2020: Date, History And Significance of The Day That Highlights Effects of Bullying on LGBTQ Student Community.

International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia 2020 Theme

The theme for 2020 is 'Breaking the Silence'. The theme portrays the need to initiate the rights of the LGBT community and stand for their needs. It highlights the need to end the stigma and discrimination experienced by LGBTIQ+ people.

Talking about the day, Achim Steiner, Administrator, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in a statement says, "At the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), we are working as part of the UN family to help break the silence that harms LGBTIQ+ people and ultimately impacts us all. UNDP is currently working in 53 countries, partnering with LGBTIQ+ communities and policymakers, to strengthen the inclusion of LGBTIQ+ people in national development initiatives. On this day, let’s raise our voices and recommit our efforts to put human dignity at the heart of all that we do to build more just and more inclusive societies."