International Day of Education is an annual international observance that is held on January 24 around the world. The day is dedicated to education. According to UNESCO, today, 250 million children and youth are out of school, and 763 million adults are illiterate. Their right to education is being violated, and it is unacceptable. It's time to transform education. This year, the world will celebrate the sixth International Day of Education. Each year, the day focuses on a specific theme related to education. The theme of International Day of Education Day 2024 is ‘Learning for lasting peace’. On December 3, 2018, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution proclaiming January 24 as the International Day of Education in celebration of the role of education in bringing global peace and sustainable development. As International Day of Education 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the global event. International Day of Education Wishes and Greetings: Share Quotes, Images, Messages and HD Wallpapers To Mark The Global Event.

International Day of Education 2024 Date

International Day of Education 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 24.

International Day of Education 2024 Theme

The theme of International Day of Education Day 2024 is ‘Learning for lasting peace’.

International Day of Education History

International Day of Education was decided to be observed on January 24 every year by a resolution that was passed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 3, 2018. Thereafter, on January 24, 2019, the first International Day of Education was celebrated. The message by UNGA is being spread across the globe, and the efforts worldwide have shown promising results in the betterment of an educated individual that constitutes a cultured society which is supported with optimism and opportunities. National Girl Child Day: Know About the Day That Raises Awareness About the Overall Well-Being of Girls in the Country.

International Day of Education Significance

International Day of Education is a significant day that focuses on education for all. On this day, several activities and events are organised around the world, involving governments, educational institutions, non-governmental organisations, and individuals. These events may include conferences, workshops, discussions, and educational initiatives to emphasise the importance of education in addressing various global issues, such as poverty, inequality, and conflict.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2024 09:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).