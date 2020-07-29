Who knew that one day we all would be indulge in looking for ideas to celebrate events virtually? We might have guessed so at the start of 2020, but now it seems virtual celebration ideas is yet another activity in our ‘new normal’ life. Be it birthdays or global events; celebrations have gone virtual today. But the pandemic surely cannot make events any less fun. International Day of Friendship 2020 is on July 30, and aside from gift ideas, we all wait eagerly to celebrate the bond of friendship with our BFFs. This year it will go virtual. So here, we bring you some fun International Day of 2020 virtual celebration ideas to celebrate the day with your best friends. Do not let the pandemic dampen your spirits and make the most of the day with your buddies celebrating International Friendship Day 2020, while maintaining social distancing, the right way. International Friendship Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images to Shower Love on Your Friends.

Special Gifts For Your BFF

It is okay if you cannot meet your BFF on Friendship Day. You can always send something special online. A personalised gift or something that he or she might need. After all, who knows your best friend’s needs better than you, right? Besides, a thoughtful gift can easily brighten up your friend’s mood during this challenging time.

Bake a Cake

Ever since we entered the year of pandemic, baking never seemed so easy and fun. Right? Bake a delicious cake together via video conference call. Share your quick recipe ideas and maybe copy some tips from your friends and spend the time baking, together, while being at a distance to celebrate International Day of Friendship.

Movie Night

Why Netflix and chill alone when you have such dear friends? Online streaming platforms are a saviour that allows you and your friends to simultaneously watch the same TV show or movie, even adding a group chat for discussion. It gives you the feel of watching a movie together, except for this time you will be doing it sitting at your homes and still having fun. From Funny Memer to the One with the Goa Plan, 10 Types of Buddies We All Need In Life!

Virtual Party

Plan a virtual party with your BFFs and have a blast together. You can come up with a theme, dress up and decorate your room a little maybe, to suit your celebration vibes. There are app activities, trivia, puzzles, drinking games, and so much more available online. Just grab in your favourite drink and some delicious food to enjoy hours of chit-chat and fun.

These are absolutely basic, yet fun ideas to celebrate Friendship Day with your friends. Nothing can lower your spirit and distance at times can only make a relationship stronger. So, celebrate International Day of Friendship 2020 with the above virtual ideas and let your friends know why they mean the world to you.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).