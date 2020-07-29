Here's another friendship day, except it is a little different! The International Day of Friendship channelised by the United Nations aims at creating a stronger bond amid communities. The idea is to face the "challenges, crises and forces of division — such as poverty, violence, and human rights abuses" with a bond of warmth amid us as a society. We all must cheer for peace, security, development and social harmony among the world's peoples and for that, it is important that we stand together as a force. UN aims at "promoting and defending a shared spirit of human solidarity that takes many forms — the simplest of which is friendship." On this day you can promote the message via images, wishes, greetings, quotes and social media posts.

The aim to achieve the "lasting stability, weave a safety net that will protect us all, and generate passion for a better world where all are united for the greater good" it is important that we stand united and there is a feeling of empathy among us. The foundation must always remain friendship to overcome these challenges. You can share these WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to share with your friends. On International Friendship Day 2020 to your friends to raise awareness about the day.

We have your back with these Happy Friendship Day wishes, International Friendship Day HD images, International Day of Friendship Facebook greetings, Friendship Day WhatsApp stickers, Friendship Day SMS. You can do a free download of International Friendship Day 2020 greetings, WhatsApp stickers, GIF messages. Check out:

International Day of Friendship 2020 Wishes, Greetings, Messages & Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “A Real Friend Is One Who Walks in When the Rest of the World Walks Out.” – Walter Winchell

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Anything Is Possible When You Have the Right People There to Support You.” – Misty Copeland

WhatsApp Message Reads: “A Friend Is One Who Overlooks Your Broken Fence and Admires the Flowers in Your Garden.” – Unknown

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Friendship Is the Hardest Thing in the World to Explain. It’s Not Something You Learn in School. But if You Haven’t Learned the Meaning of Friendship, You Really Haven’t Learned Anything.” – Muhammad Ali

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The Most Beautiful Discovery True Friends Make Is That They Can Grow Separately Without Growing Apart.” – Elisabeth Foley

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Life Is Partly What We Make It, and Partly What It Is Made by the Friends We Choose.” – Tennessee Williams

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The Best and Most Beautiful Things in the World Cannot Be Seen or Even Touched — They Must Be Felt With the Heart.” – Helen Keller

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Friendship Is Born at That Moment When One Person Says to Another, ’What! You Too? I Thought I Was the Only One.” – C.S. Lewis

WhatsApp Message Reads: “True Friendship Comes When the Silence Between Two People Is Comfortable.” – David Tyson

WhatsApp Message Reads: “A Single Rose Can Be My Garden… a Single Friend, My World.” – Leo Buscaglia

International Friendship Day WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send birthday greetings and festive wishes. On International Friendship Day 2020, you can download friendship WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share it with your near ones. Happy International Friendship Day everyone!

Happy International Day of Friendship! Celebrate the day but please stay at home. The coronavirus cases have only been increasing. It is important that you maintain social distancing and sanitise your hands.

