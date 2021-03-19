Every year since 2013, March 20 is celebrated as the International Day of Happiness. The International Day of Happiness was initially founded by Jayme Illien, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the United Nations New World Order Project, in 2006 and ultimately recognised by the United Nations (UN) in 2012. On this special occasion, let's know its theme, history and significance.

International Day of Happiness 2021 Date and Theme:

The International Day of Happiness is observed on March 20 annually. This year, it falls on Saturday. The theme for 2021 is "Keep Calm. Stay Wise. Be Kind."

International Day of Happiness: History and Significance

The International Day of Happiness was founded and conceptualised by Jamye Illien in 2006. But it was on March 20, 2013, the first International Day of Happiness was celebrated. "Ten Steps to Global Happiness," was declared as the global campaign themes that year.

These ten steps to global happiness are "ten easy steps any individual, organization, or country, can take on the international day of happiness, and throughout happiness week, to celebrate the international day of happiness, while also advancing the happiness, wellbeing, and freedom of all life on earth by 2050, when the United Nations for forecasts global population to reach 10 billion.”

All 193 UN member states celebrate Happiness day. The UN members are encouraged to raise awareness of the importance of the positive emotion of humanity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2021 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).