Every year, International Day of Human Fraternity is observed around the world on February 4. The day was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 21, 2020, with resolution 75/200 as a way to promote greater cultural and religious tolerance. With this resolution, which was co-facilitated by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, the United Nations invited all its member states and other international organizations to observe the International Day of Human Fraternity annually on February 4. In the article, let’s know about the International Day of Human Fraternity 2024 date, the history and significance of the day and more. India Has Proud History of Religious Tolerance, UK Parliament Told.

International Day of Human Fraternity 2024 Date

International Day of Human Fraternity will be celebrated on Sunday, February 4.

International Day of Human Fraternity History

On February 4, 2019, Pope Francis of the Catholic Church and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, signed the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The document was also known as the Abu Dhabi Declaration. The principles of compassion and human solidarity embodied in this text are the same ones that later inspired the declaration that designated February 4 as the International Day of Human Fraternity, as it has been stated by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, on different occasions. Religious Intolerance by Any Person in Abu Dhabi to be Punished With Dh1 Million Fine and 5 Years in Jail.

International Day of Human Fraternity Significance

International Day of Human Fraternity serves as a global platform to promote the values of tolerance, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence. It encourages individuals and communities to reflect on their shared humanity and work towards a world where people of different backgrounds can live together harmoniously. The day emphasizes the need to recognize the valuable contribution of people of all religions or beliefs to humanity and the contribution that dialogue among all religious groups can make towards improved awareness and understanding of the common values shared by all humankind.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2024 07:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).