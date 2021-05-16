Light plays a crucial role in our lives. In fact, light itself is the origin of life. The study of light has led to alternative energy sources, light-speed internet, lifesaving medical advances and many other discoveries that have revolutionised society. The International Day of Light celebrates the role of light in science, education culture and art and sustainable development.

International Day of Light Date:

Every year, the International Day of Light is celebrated on May 16. International Day of Light 2021 will thus be observed on May 16, which falls on Sunday.

International Day of Light History and Significance:

May 16 marks the anniversary of the first successful operation of the laser in 1960 by American physicist and engineer Theodore Maiman. "This day is a call to strengthen scientific cooperation and harness its potential to foster peace and sustainable development," UNESCO said.

"The celebration will allow many different sectors of society worldwide to participate in activities that demonstrate how science, technology, art and culture can help achieve the goals of UNESCO – building the foundation for peaceful societies," it added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2021 07:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).