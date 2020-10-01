The International Day of Non-Violence is observed to promote the idea of non-violence and raise awareness for building a peaceful and tolerant society. Not everyone is aware of the significance of the observance of the International Day of Non-Violence. Therefore, LatestLY has compiled a list of frequently asked questions or FAQs about the International Day of Non-Violence and their answers. Scroll down to get answers of key questions related to the observance of the International Day of Non-Violence. International Day of Non-Violence 2020 Quotes and HD Images: Inspiring Sayings by World Leaders on Non-Violence to Share the Message of Peace.

When is International Day of Non-Violence observed?

The International Day of Non-Violence is observed on October 2. International Day of Non-Violence 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History of the Day That Promotes Peace & Honours Mahatma Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary.

To whom the International Day of Non-Violence is dedicated?

The International Day of Non-Violence is dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, the pioneer of the philosophy and strategy of non-violence.

Why is International Day of Non-Violence observed on October 2?

The International Day of Non-Violence is observed on October 2 because it marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. October 2 is also observed as Gandhi Jayanti in India.

What is non-violence?

The philosophy of non-violence rejects the use of physical violence in order to achieve social or political objectives or change. The techniques of non-violent resistence include peaceful protests, marches, vigils, non-coperation and blockades.

Which year onwards Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated as International Day of Non-Violence?

On 15 June 2007, the United Nations General Assembly voted to establish October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence. Since then, October 2 or Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated as International Day of Non-Violence.

The International Day of Non-Violence is an occassion to remember Mahatma Gandhi who played a key role in India's freedom struggle. Gandhi has been the inspiration for non-violent movements for civil rights and social change across the world. Throughout his life, Gandhi remained committed to his belief in non-violence even under oppressive conditions and in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges.

