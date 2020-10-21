Anytime is a good time for nachos. International Day of the Nacho 2020, is today, October 21. Though we doubt that anybody ever needs any help getting raved about the wonderful dish, we have still gone ahead and compiled a few quotes that perfectly sums up everyone’s love for the chips. To celebrate the beloved bar snack, we bring you these sayings that are oh-so-perfect for your next Instagram post or a throwback one. Nachos may only consist of some tortilla chips and cheese that does not stop them from being an absolute favourite. And what best way could we celebrate the dish than by sharing some cheesy and delicious quotes that describe our love for nachos.

Nachos is one of America’s favourite Tex-Mex treats, and you get permission to eat nachos for a full 24 hours. The delicious treat made its way to the world, and almost everyone fell in love with it. With many treats to garnish the chips and cheese, there is no doubt that nachos is one of the most popular dishes among individuals—dine out or dine in. Check out these absolutely delicious and amazing quotes about nachos that are perfect for your Instagram and Facebook captions.

“Life Is a Nacho. It Can Be Yummy-Crunchy or Squishy-Yucky. It Just Depends on How Long It Takes for You to Start Eating It.” — John Updike

“Surrender to It. It’s Nacho Time.” — Kristen Bell

“A Cheesy Caption for Some Cheesy Nachos.”

“Eating Some Nachos, Just in Queso.”

“This Is a Combo Between Taco and Burrito, Nacho!” — Lisi Harriso

“Life Is Like Nachos, You Have to Pour on It With the Best Toppings.”

Given the pandemic, dining out may not be an option to most of us, we can still bring the treat at home. Make your own nachos or order some food delivery, you have the permission to eat nachos for a full 24 hours. This day should be full of nachos in all their delicious forms, covered with not just cheese, but all kinds of amazing additions like black beans, olives, guacamole, you name it. Happy International Day of the Nacho, everyone!

