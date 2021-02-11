Science has long been a subject that is met with myths and challenges. One huge challenge has been motivating and acknowledging the work of women in this field. Even today, there are various unsung heroines of Science that gain little to no recognition for their contributions. And International Day of Women and Girls in Science is celebrated to motivate just that. International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2021 will be celebrated on February 11. It is an extremely important celebration that will help motivate young children to

aspire for a career in Science, and so women in Science can share their celebrations.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2021 Date

Every year, the International Day of Women and Girls in Science is celebrated on February 11. This will be the sixth year of celebrating International Day of Women and Girls in Science. In the year 2015, on December 22, the United Nations general assembly decided to recognise the role of women and girls in Science and technology through a resolution and this day was established.

Significance of International Day of Women and Girls in Science

International Day of Women and Girls in Science was implemented by UN Women and UNESCO along with organisations and institutions with an aim to promote the role of women in Science. Every year, the celebration focuses on a new theme that can help focus on women in different avenues in Science and promote interest in this subject for young girls. From Indira Hinduja to Sunetra Gupta, Five Indian Women Achievers in Science.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2021 theme 2020 has been a rather challenging year for all, but women have been at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19. In an effort to applaud these women and their contribution to the research as well as in the front line, the theme of this year is Women Scientists at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

There are various conferences and events that are organised to celebrate this day. We hope that on this International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2021 you do your part in motivating more young girls to enter the world of Science and spread the work of the millions of female scientists with equal enthusiasm. Happy International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2021!

