Every year, International Day of Women and Girls in Science is celebrated around the world on February 11. The annual observance was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to promote the full and equal access and participation of women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. A theme is selected every year to highlight a particular focus and area of discussion around a focus point for gender equality in science. Even though women have made tremendous progress toward increasing their participation in higher education, they are still under-represented in STEM fields. As International Day of Women and Girls in Science nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the global event. National Science Day Messages and Quotes on Science: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Images and Wallpapers To Share on the Day.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2024 Date

International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, February 11.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science History

On March 14, 2011, the Commission on the Status of Women adopted a report at its fifty-fifth session, with agreed conclusions on access and participation of women and girls in education, training and science and technology, and for the promotion of women’s equal access to full employment and decent work. On December 20, 2013, the General Assembly adopted a resolution on science, technology and innovation for development, in which it recognised that full and equal access to and participation in science, technology, and innovation for women and girls of all ages is imperative for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

The United Nations General Assembly passed resolution 70/212 on December 22, 2015, which proclaimed the 11th day of February as the annual commemoration of the observance.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science Significance

International Day of Women and Girls in Science holds great significance as the UNGA recognised that to achieve gender equality and female empowerment, it is essential to promote the full and equal access of females to participate in science, technology, and innovation. The two key United Nations organisations responsible for the International Day of Women and Girls in Science are UNESCO and UN Women. World Science Day for Peace and Development: Thoughtful Quotes That Promote Role of Scientific Innovations in Society.

Although Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields are widely regarded as critical to national economies, so far, most countries, no matter their level of development, have not achieved gender equality in STEM. Hence, this day plays an important role in highlighting the need for women and girls in these fields.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2024 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).