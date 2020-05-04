International Firefighters' Day 2020 HD Images and Quotes: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Wishes Appreciating the Hard Work of Firemen

International Firefighters' Day messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

International Firefighters Day 2020 Quotes and Messages: International Firefighters Day is a global event which is observed to commemorate the efforts and risks that firefighters undertake daily to save the lives of the common people. The occasion of International Firefighters Day is observed around the world with words of motivation, inspiration, and praises heaped in abundance on those people (firefighters) who risk their lives to save ours. People share across a lot of motivating Firefighters Day quotes and messages with their loved ones and on social media. If you are searching for popular International Firefighters Day 2020 messages and quotes, then you have come to the right place. Video of Firefighter Dancing to Lift the Spirits of His Team While Battling Australia Bushfire Goes Viral.

Message Reads: Happy International Firefighter’s Day to All the Brave Heroes Who Constantly Put Their Lives at Risk to Save Ours.

Message Reads: "When a Man Becomes a Fireman His Greatest Act of Bravery Has Been Accomplished. What He Does After That Is All in the Line of Work." –Edward F. Croker

Message Reads: “Once You Have a Firefighter in Your Family, Your Family and the Families From His Crew Become One Big Extended Family.” -Denis Leary

Message Reads: “Firefighters Never Die, They Just Burn Forever in the Hearts of the People Whose Lives They Saved.” –Susan Murphree

Message Reads: Thank You All Firefighters for All Your Bravery and Courage of Saving Lives.

The first International Firefighters Day was observed in remembrance of an unfortunate event in Australia. On December 2, 1998, five Firefighters lost their lives in Linton, in Victoria (Australia) when they were on a rescue mission. Their nature of death was so horrific that it shook the entire world. The tragic event is the inspiration behind this international holiday, i.e. International Firefighters Day. Wearing a blue and/or a red ribbon on this day is considered as a show of solidarity.

As May 4 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very heartening International Firefighters Day 2020 and thank firefighters for their unmatchable brave efforts.