International Friendship Day, also known as Friendship Day or Friend's Day, is a day for celebrating friendship. The special day dedicated to the bond of friendship is celebrated every year on July 30 in several countries across the world. International Friendship Day is a perfect day to honour and promote the value of friendship among individuals, communities, and nations. On this day, people usually reach out to old friends, make new connections with people from different cultures and backgrounds, and encourage peace, happiness, and unity. As we celebrate International Friendship Day 2023, here's all you need to know about the history and significance of the day.

International Friendship Day 2023 Date

International Friendship Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, July 30.

International Friendship Day History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proclaimed the establishment of the International Day of Friendship in 2011. The idea behind the formation of the day was to foster friendship between people, countries, cultures, and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities. The resolution places emphasis on involving young people, as future leaders, in community activities and promoting international understanding and respect for diversity.

To mark the International Day of Friendship, the UN encourages governments, international organizations, and civil society groups to hold events, activities, and initiatives that promote mutual understanding and reconciliation.

International Friendship Day Significance

International Friendship Day is a perfect opportunity to educate people and raise awareness about the importance of friendship and the positivity it brings to our lives. The day has gained popularity over the years, with mobile phones, digital communication, and social media contributing to popularizing the custom across the globe.

On International Friendship Day, people engage in various activities and initiatives to celebrate friendships. Many schools, communities, and organizations organize events, parties, and social gatherings to foster friendships and encourage interpersonal connections.

