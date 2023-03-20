International Day of Happiness is an annual worldwide observance that is celebrated to remind people of the power of happiness and a simple smile. International Day of Happiness 2023 will be marked on March 20. Established by the United Nations General Assembly on 28 June 2012, the International Day of Happiness calls for people to make more continuous progress and the small things that continue to make their lives better. On this day, many people choose to share International Day of Happiness 2023 wishes and messages, Happy International Day of Happiness 2023 greetings, International Day of Happiness WhatsApp Stickers, Happy International Day of Happiness Images and Wallpapers and International Day of Happiness 2023 Facebook Status Pictures to family and friends online.

The celebration of International Day of Happiness is considered to be a great opportunity to promote the idea of choosing happiness and living a fulfilling life. The celebration of International Day of Happiness was actually initiated in 2011 by Jayme Illien as an attempt to promote calls for Happiness economics around the world by improving the economic development of all countries. The celebration of International Day of Happiness ever since has been not only focused on promoting happiness as a conscious choice for individuals but also raises discussions on ways to include happiness in various public policies.

International Happiness Day 2023 Quotes and Wishes

May you keep finding reasons to be happy every day! Happy International Day of happiness! Happy World Happiness Day! Happiness is in all the little things around you, so be happy! Happy Happiness Day, everyone. I hope you have someone in your life who makes you happy. Be happy and make everyone around you happy! Happy Happiness Day! I hope your heart is always filled with happiness. Best wishes on Happiness Day! Happy International Day of Happiness, my love! Your happiness is the most precious! Happiness is being with my family. Happy International Happiness Day, my dear family. Happy International Happiness Day to you all. May good memories fill your mind and heart while unpleasant memories fade away. A wonderful Internal Day of Happiness to you. May you discover happiness within yourself and may it spread to everyone around you. Happy Happiness Day to my wonderful friends who are the source of my happiness.

Every year, the celebration of International Day of Happiness is focused on a dedicated theme. The International Day of Happiness 2023 theme is Make it a point to be social.

