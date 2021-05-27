May 28th is International Masturbation Day! We've come a long way since Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders, who was fired in 1994 by President Bill Clinton for suggesting masturbation be part of the sex education curriculum for students. Following this incident, The first International Masturbation Day was observed in honour of Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders on May 7, 1995. The day was conceptualised by sex-positive retailer 'Good Vibrations'to focus on creating awareness, starting dialogues and accepting masturbation as part of our regular repartee.

In cognizance of this pleasurable act that is a natural, healthy way to explore our own sexuality, let's learn a few facts about masturbation.

Masturbation is Healthy, Elevates Your Mood and Can Help Reduce Menstrual Cramps

Masturbation release adrenaline, oxytocin, endorphins and serotonin that helps elevate your mood and get out of depression. It can also help one sleep better as the release of endorphins can also help you lower your blood pressure and puts you in a relaxed mood. A 2016 study has found that regular masturbation can also, reduce the risk of prostate cancer in some men. In females, orgasms are said to relieve menstrual cramps.

Masturbation will not make one go blind or lead to impotency

Masturbation will not lead to impotence or make one go blind. On the contrary, regular masturbation is said to make you happier and increase you as masturbating encourages your body to increase its production of testosterone.

Help Sustain Healthy Relationships

MAsturbation is said to improve your relationships as it will make you more physically and sexually confident. Masturbation releases hormones such as oxytocin and endorphins and oxycontin that will make one navigate through life and relationships with a perpetual smile that will not only elevate your mood but also the mood of your partner.

There is nothing wrong with masturbating every day. Orgasms with intercourse can be tricky and sometimes elusive. However, masturbation is a sure-fire way to make one orgasm every time. So take charge of your own orgasms peeps and masturbate away.

