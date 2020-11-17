International Men's Day will be celebrated worldwide on November 19 (Thursday) to honour the men in our lives. This day is celebrated to bring forth awareness about gender equality, men's health, celebrating male role models, and fostering positive expressions of masculinity and more. Women and men across the globe ring in this day with positive messages, gifts and appreciation post for the men they love and make them feel special in different ways. International Men's Day Romantic Wishes For Husband: WhatsApp Messages, Love GIF Images, Quotes and Greetings to Wish Your Partner on This Special Observance.

But now that we are stuck amidst a pandemic, we think taking the help of some groovy songs seems like a good idea to make the men in your life feel special on this International Men's Day. From The Man by The Killers to Man in the Mirror by Michael Jackson, here's a list of 5 English songs to joyfully mark this day.

The Man by The Killers

The Man by The Killers has to be the ultimate man anthem. The energetic beats and moving lyrics of the song celebrate manhood like no other. Just shouting the words "Who's the man? Who's the man? I'm the man. I'm the man," from the song will make anyone feel pumped for the day.

Family Man by Craig Campbell

This pop song sung by Craig Campbell is for sure a heart-melting track. Family Man is an ode to all the men who have to stay away from their families for work and provide for their needs. This song will remind you of all the hardworking fathers and husbands who would give up on so much just to see you smile. International Men’s Day Celebration Ideas: Five Ways to Celebrate Men’s Day With Your Boy Gang.

One Man Can Change The World - by Big Sean, John Legend and Kanye West.

One Man Can Change The World is all about the positive vibes. The lyric of the song goes like, ”I hope you learn to make it on your own, and if you love yourself just know you'll never be alone, I hope that you get everything you want and that you chose, I hope that it's the realest thing that you ever know," and we are sure it will give any man some hope. Sung by Big Sean, John Legend and Kanye West, this song celebrates the men who never want to give up!

Man in the Mirror by Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson has given us many hit song but Man In The Mirror was an absolute gem. This 1988 pop song talks about becoming a better man and sometimes we all need to apprehend that. The lyrics describe how wanting to make the world a better place, one has to start by himself and we think that is the best advice ever given.

Real Good Man by Tim McGraw

Real Good Man by Tim McGraw introduces us to the concept of a real bad boy but a real good man. With upbeat country music, this song talks about how this man with a rough and rowdy crowd but knows how to treat a girl nicely. Isn't that the very personality all men want to show off? The lyrics are so cheery that it will make you groove for sure.

So these are few songs to celebrate the men in our lives. Dedicate one of these to your loved ones and let them know how special they are for you. Wishing all the men, a very Happy International Men's Day!

