Every year, International Mountain Day is celebrated on December 11 around the world. Protecting and conserving the mountains is the need of the hour today as they play a crucial role in providing freshwater to a large portion of the world's population, hosting diverse flora and fauna, and offering recreational opportunities. However, mountains are vulnerable to climate change, deforestation, natural disasters, and unsustainable land use practices. The day aims to highlight the importance of mountains and their ecosystems, cultures, and sustainable development. According to the UN, over 311 million rural mountain people in developing countries live in areas exposed to progressive land degradation, 178 million of whom are considered vulnerable to food insecurity. As International Mountain Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about International Mountain Day 2023's date, history, and significance of the international event. International Mountain Day: From Swiss Alps to Vinicunca, 7 Mountain Ranges With a Breathtaking View.

International Mountain Day 2023 Date

International Mountain Day 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, December 11.

International Mountain Day 2023 Theme

The International Mountain Day 2023 theme is ‘Restoring Mountain ecosystems’.

International Mountain Day History

The UNGA designated December 11 as International Mountain Day, and has been observed every year since 2003. The day aims to create awareness about the importance of mountains to life and highlights the opportunities and constraints in mountain development. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is the coordinating agency for the celebration of this day and is mandated to lead observance of it at the global level. The Mountain Partnership Secretariat in the FAO Forestry Division is responsible for coordinating this international process. Did You Know the Tallest Mountain in the Solar System Is on Mars? Interesting Facts About Mountains You May Not Have Known.

International Mountain Day Significance

Mountains form a crucial part of the ecosystem, so it is important to treasure and conserve them. They are home to 15% of the world´s population and host about half of the world's biodiversity hotspots. Mountains provide freshwater for everyday life to half of humanity, helping to sustain agriculture and supply clean energy and medicines. Of the 20 plant species that supply 80% of the world's food. The day encourages global awareness and action to promote mountainous regions' conservation and sustainable development and highlights the need to protect these vital ecosystems.

