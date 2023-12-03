International Mountain Day is observed on December 11 every year. It was designated by the United National General Assembly in 2003. International Mountain Day is observed with a different theme every year relevant to sustainable mountain development. The theme for this year’s Mountain Day is "Women Move Mountains." It is an opportunity to promote gender equality and, therefore, contribute to improving social justice, livelihoods and resilience. As you observe International Mountain Day, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of mountain ranges that you must visit at least once in your lifetime. Did You Know the Tallest Mountain in the Solar System Is on Mars? Interesting Facts About Mountains You May Not Have Known.

1. Swiss Alps in Switzerland

The snow-clad majestic summit of Matterhorn is known for its scenic beauty. It is the tenth tallest among the several mountains of the world, with a distinct feature of a well-defined pyramid shape.

Swiss Alps (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Mount Fuji in Japan

It is Japan’s number one tourist destination, with a height of 12,400ft. With the most breathtaking views, Mount Fuji is one of the most massive volcanic mountains in the world.

Mount Fuji (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Mount Logan in Canada

Mount Logan is one of the most famous mountains in the world and gives an adventurous mountaineering experience in Canada to all hikers. It is the tallest mountain in Canada, the second-highest summit in North America and is growing in height even today due to the tectonic action in the area.

Mount Logan (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Bogda Peak in China

It is an 18,000ft tall magnificent beauty which is very difficult to climb because of its steep slopes. Bogda Peak is very close to civilization and is more challenging to climb; therefore, it attracts numerous climbers on various occasions.

Bogda Peak (Photo Credits: Flickr)

5. Huayna Picchu in Peru

Located in Peri, Huayna Picchu is one of the smallest mountains in the world but is known for its picturesque view. Machu Picchu, a 15th-century Inca citadel, is one of the Seven Wonders of the World and a great ancient archaeological site.

Huayna Picchu (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

6. The Himalayas in Asia

The Himalayas are one of the most beautiful mountains in the world. It is a must-visit destination for enthusiasts who love to experience mountaineering.

The Himalayas (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

7. Vinicunca in Peru

These are the most colourful and one of the most beautiful mountains in the world and are also known as the Rainbow Mountains. The dynamic shape due to the volcanic activity and the colour hues due to the deposition of minerals make it a delight to everyone’s eyes.

Vinicunca (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Mountains are a treat to everyone when you need a break from your monotonous life. The dynamic landscapes, thriving flora, and fauna give a pleasant yet relaxing view. Wishing everyone a Happy International Mountain Day!

