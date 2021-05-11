International Nurses Day is celebrated annually on May 12, which also marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, one of the most renowned nurses in history. The International Nurses Day (IND) commemorates the contributions of nurses to society. Their role remains significant specifically during these times as the world is suffering under coronavirus pandemic. In the battle against the virus, doctors, nurses, medical staff all are the frontline warriors. Nurse are often the first and sometimes the only health professional that people see and the quality of their initial assessment, care, and treatment is vital. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for International Nurses Day 2021 HD images, wishes, Facebook greetings, and GIF messages to pay tribute to Nurses.

The International Nurses Day Celebration was started by The International Council of Nurses (ICN) in 1965. The theme for International Nurses Day 2021 is "Nurses: A Voice to Lead - A vision for future healthcare". The Covid-19 pandemic is a stark reminder of the vital role nurses play. Without nurses and other health workers, we will not win the battle against outbreaks, we will not achieve the Sustainable Development Goals or universal health coverage.

You can play an active role in the celebration of International Nurses Day by sending out wishes to your contacts and share posts or stories on social media to pay tribute to nurses. Below available Happy International Nurses Day HD images, wishes, GIF messages can be downloaded free of cost.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Way You Have Vowed to Nurture the World With Your Empathy, Kindness, and Humanity Is Beyond All the Praises! Happy Nurses Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Kindle the Fire of Hope in the Darkness of Despair and Enlighten Our World With Light and Love. Happy Nurses Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Even Though Your Contribution Deserves to Be Celebrated, Allow Us to Show Our Gratitude Towards Your Service on This Special Occasion. Happy International Nurses Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Nurses Day 2021! Your Kind Smile Is Enough to Cure All the Diseases of the World! So Always Put a Big Smile on Your Face!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Nurses Day to All the Wonderful Nurses of the World! The Dedication You Show Towards Your Job Is Marvellous and Praiseworthy.

Nurses account for more than half of all the world’s health workers, yet there is an urgent shortage of nurses worldwide with 5.9 million more nurses still needed, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Let us appreciate the work of nurses by greeting them Happy International Nurses Day.

