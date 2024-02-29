International Polar Bear Day is an annual observance celebrated around the world on February 27. The day raises awareness about the conservation of polar bears and their habitat, impact of global warming and reduced sea ice on polar bear populations. The celebrations of the day coincide with the time period when polar bear mothers and cubs are sleeping in their dens. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has termed the polar bear a vulnerable species. According to details mentioned on the Polar Bears International website, on average, only about half of all cubs reach adulthood, with even lower survival rates in the most vulnerable populations. On International Polar Bear Day, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. First Polar Bear to Die of Bird Flu – What Are the Implications?

International Polar Bear Day 2024 Date

International Polar Bear Day 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 27.

International Polar Bear Day History

International Polar Bear Day was established by Polar Bears International, a non-profit organization, which has evolved into a dynamic team that work to secure a future for polar bears across the Arctic. Records inform that several countries including the US, Denmark, Norway, and the former USSR, now Russia, signed the International Agreement on the Conservation of Polar Bears and their Habitat in 1973. At that time, the US government had classified polar bears as endangered. Several years later in 1994, a non-profit organization named Polar Bears International (PBI) was formed with an aim to take collective efforts and action to protect the endangered polar bear.

The mission of the day is to conserve polar bears and the sea ice they depend on and to inspire people to care about the Arctic, the threats to its future, and the connection of this fragile ecosystem to our global climate.

International Polar Bear Day Significance

International Polar Bear Day is an important annual event that focuses on addressing the challenges that polar bears face and working with the goal of building a future for the bears across the Arctic. International Polar Bear Day has been noted to be effective in raising awareness online about polar bears through information searches. The global event is dedicated to the conservation of polar bears and their Arctic habitat. International Polar Bear Day serves as a reminder of the importance of taking action to address climate change and protect these iconic creatures.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 29, 2024 10:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).