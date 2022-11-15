International Students’ Day is observed on November 17 every year. On this day, those who fought for national pride and the right to higher education are remembered. On International Students’ Day 2022, let’s encourage everyone to protect the rights of the youth and direct them towards the right resources available for them. This special day is the perfect opportunity for us to respect and encourage students of the world. Read on to know more about the history and significance of International Students’ Day. World Students Day 2022 Quotes & Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Thoughts and SMS To Celebrate the Yearly Occasion.

History of International Students’ Day

In 1933, when Adolf Hitler came to power in Germany, the Third Reich staked aggressive claims over territories outside the country’s borders. In 1938, the Nazis first annexed Austria and then forced Czechoslovakia to give up parts of its territories. As per history, students of the Medical Faculty at Charles University in Prague held a demonstration to commemorate the formation of the independent Czechoslovak Republic in 1939. The Nazis brutally suppressed the gathering, resulting in the death of a student named Jan Opletal which led to an anti-Nazi demonstration by students.

Also, the Nazis arrested and executed nine protesters without trial. Moreover, about 1,200 students were sent to concentration camps of which not many survived. Hence, International Students’ Day commemorates their sacrifice. The first observance took place in 1941 at the International Students’ Council in London and students decided to introduce International Students’ Day to be observed every November 17.

Significance of International Students’ Day

International Students’ Day celebrates multiculturalism, diversity and cooperation among students. It is formally called the Struggle for Freedom and Democracy Day. November 17 is marked as International Students’ Day to remember the courage of student activists during the Nazi storming of the University of Prague in 1939. Many organizations and international student groups have been observing the day. The day is a public holiday in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

International Students’ Day is an opportunity for all students to raise their voices for equal opportunities in education. There are different ways that you can celebrate International Students’ Day like spending some time with other students and lifting one another up, helping them in academics and treating all students equally and with respect.

