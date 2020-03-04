International Women's Day 2020: 'Who Started Women's Day?', 'What is the Colour And Theme for Women's Day?' Your Questions Answered

International Women's Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

International Women's Day is observed on March 8 to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It remembers the history and legacy women have created across countries. It highlights the need to go beyond physical attributes and to accept women in all shapes and sizes. It touches upon various topics like gender parity, pay gap, women's issues and at the same time how they have managed to strong pillars of foundation. There are various questions people ask about women's day and its beginning. As International Women's Day 2020 approaches, we have compiled a list of Women's Day FAQs that will help answer your queries on this day. From 'Who Started Women's Day?' and 'What is the Colour And Theme for Women's Day?', check out the answers below. International Women’s Day 2020 Date: History, Significance and Theme to Mark IWD on March 8.

International Women's Day 2020 theme is aligned with UN Women's new multigenerational campaign, Generation Equality, which marks the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platforms for Action. Adopted in 1995 at the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, China, the Beijing Platform for Action is recognized as the most progressive roadmap for the empowerment of women and girls, everywhere.

Why do we Celebrate Women's Day on March 8?

IWD was attended by more than a million people in Australia, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland on March 19, 1911. The International Women's Day date was changed to March 8 in 1913. After the Socialist Party of America organized a Women's Day in New York City on February 28, 1909, German revolutionary Clara Zetkin proposed at the 1910 International Socialist Woman's Conference that March 8 will be designated for women. Also, after women gained suffrage in Soviet Russia in 1917, March 8 became a national holiday there

Why do we Celebrate Women's Day?

International Women's Day is aimed at celebrating women and their achievements. It talks about women's rights and empowering them. It highlights the issues faced by women and how we as a society need to be sensitive to their issues and provide them with better opportunities. Ways to Celebrate International Women’s Day 2020: 6 Empowering Things You Can Do to Make an Impact

Who Started Women's Day?

The United Nations began celebrating International Women's Day in the International Women's Year, 1975. The United Nations General Assembly invited member states to proclaim March 8 as the UN Day for women's rights and world peace in 1977.

What is the Colour for Women's Day?

Purple is internationally recognised as the colour to symbolise women and the combination of colours like green, purple and white represents women's equality. Go Purple to Celebrate International Women’s Day 2020, Know the Significance of the Colour to Wear on March 8.

What is the Theme for International Women's Day 2020?

International Women’s Day 2020 theme is 'I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights'. It calls for gender equality and the need to realise women's rights and help them in gaining it.

The United Nations Observance of International Women’s Day 2020 will take place at the United Nations Secretariat in New York on Friday, 6 March 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. The observance will bring together the next generations of women and girl leaders and create an environment which will be helpful for everyone.