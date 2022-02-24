International Women's Day will be observed on Tuesday, 8 March 2022. The global celebration is marked annually to acknowledge and appreciate the social, cultural, socioeconomic, and historical accomplishments of women. The day focuses on raising awareness about gender parity, women's safety concerns, health, hygiene, basic human rights, financial equality, patriarchy, and many more social issues. The international celebration is also associated with the colour 'purple'. The history goes back to 1908 when the shade represented 'justice and dignity. Basically, back then purple, green, and white were the symbol of women’s equality originated from the Women’s Social and Political Union in the United Kingdom. Later, purple became the international symbol for women. International Women’s Day 2022: Know Date, IWD Theme, History and Significance of Celebrating the Achievements of Women in Every Field.

Purple- The Colour For International Women's Day

The reason behind wearing a purple colour dress during the International women's day celebration is empowering in itself. The purple hue has a long known history and it held the association with the efforts to achieve gender equality. Purple was the colour of the Women’s Liberation Movement in the past. Needless to mention IWD celebrates all women regardless of their caste, creed, occupation, or nationality. From homemakers to engineers, women have been proving their strength and power in each and every sector of society. Purple with green represents traditional feminism, and purple with yellow represents progressive contemporary feminism. International Women's Day 2022 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Encouraging Quotes On Women Empowerment, Sayings And HD Wallpapers For The Global Celebration.

Moreover, the National Women’s Party in the US also suggests wearing purple on International Women’s Day since, “Purple is the colour of loyalty, constancy to purpose, unswerving steadfastness to a cause.” In a nutshell, the colour symbolises achievements gained and achievements yet to come. Therefore, now you have got enough reasons to wear a beautiful purple dress on the global occasion to show your support to all the bold and gorgeous ladies out there! If not an attire plan a sober purple theme decoration for your mother, wife, sister, daughter, and female friends to make them feel special.

