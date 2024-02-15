International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8. The day is celebrated to educate society on the incredible achievements made by women in various fields and to inspire change for the future as well. As a fact, women even today occupy only 10% of the top positions in companies. Women still face issues like gender inequality, pay gaps, domestic violence, and even reproductive rights. The day calls for people to acknowledge the value of gender equality and to urge people to take the right actions to bridge the gaps. The day aims to celebrate women from diverse backgrounds for their innovations, leadership, and resilience in various fields. Happy Women's Day Wishes, Messages & HD Images: Powerful Thoughts, Inspirational Quotes, Beautiful Sayings, Hearty Lines & GIFs To Celebrate the Day.

While India too joins in the International Women’s Day celebrations, India has its own National Women’s Day, which is celebrated on February 13 every year. It is celebrated as an ode to India’s nightingale, Sarojini Naidu, who was a gifted poet, a freedom fighter, and a national leader. Her birth anniversary was chosen to celebrate Indian women and their contributions and achievements. This year, National Women’s Day in India is the 145th birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu.

This International Women’s Day 2024, let us come together and aim to make this world a better place by promoting gender equality and giving every woman a chance to reach her full potential.

International Women’s Day 2024 Date

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8, annually.

International Women’s Day 2024 Theme

The theme for International Women’s Day 2024 is "Inspire inclusion." When we understand and value women from different ethnicities, socioeconomic, and political backgrounds, the world becomes a better place to live. When women feel included, there is a sense of empowerment, belonging, and relevance.

International Women’s Day History

The first National Women’s Day was celebrated on February 28, 1908, in the US. The day was started by the Socialist Party of America. The day marked the 1908 garment workers’ strike, where women protested against low wages, unfair working conditions, and a right to vote. In 1910, Clara Zetkin, a women’s rights activist and German socialist, suggested the idea of an International Women’s Day at a conference in Copenhagen. The proposal was accepted, however, no specific date was chosen. Finally, in the year 1913, March 8 was officially established as International Women’s Day. In the year 1975, International Women’s Day was officially recognised by the United Nations. Since then, the day has been celebrated every year.

International Women’s Day Significance

International Women’s Day is a very important day, as it encourages and ensures the progress of women all over the world. The efforts of many women go unnoticed or are underappreciated. The day acknowledges and celebrates all achievements made by women in the political, social, economic, and cultural fields. It highlights the progress made by women in arts, science, technology, politics, and more such disciplines. It aims for gender equality in all aspects and areas of life for women, like choosing when to marry and whom to marry, the right to education, access to healthcare, and equal pay. The day encourages organisations, people, and governments to implement and put in place laws that will promote gender equality. International Women’s Day is celebrated in a bid to encourage women and girls to live their lives to their fullest potential. The day also acts as a platform for women to share their achievements, stories, passions, and successes, inspiring others to follow suit. Single Working Women's Day Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the Important Observance in US.

In essence, International Women’s Day is celebrated to educate and empower young women and girls all over the world.

