International Workers' Day 2020 Date: Know The History, Origin And Significance of Labour Day Dedicated to Workers Across The Globe!

International Workers' Day (Photo Credits: File Photo)

International Workers' Day also known as Labour Day is observed on May 1. While it is observed as International Workers' Day or Labour Day in most countries, the tradition has origins in pagan festivals celebrated during the spring season. It is known also as Beltaine (or the Anglicised 'Beltane') and has various traditions and cultural rituals attached to it. The modern-day Labour Day commemorates the struggles of labourers for workers' rights, including long working hours, poor conditions and child labour. The importance of Labour Day originates from the 19th century. On International Workers' Day, workers and labourers are given a day off from their work as it a public holiday. International Workers' Day 2020 can't be observed on a large scale due to the coronavirus pandemic, while celebrations have been curtailed, the significance of the day will continue to be remembered.

However, there are instances in the history which indicates that Worker's Day was first proposed in the 1880s but some experts say it began in 1882. There are also incidents due to which some claim it was in 1887, 1889 and even 1894. Coronavirus Lockdown: Employers Must Not Cut Salaries or Opt For Layoffs, Says Labour Ministry Advisory to Public & Private Firms.

Labour Day History Ang Significance

Labour Day originated during the International Workers' Day union movement in the 19th century in the United States when the industrialists and businessman exploit the labour class by making them work for 15 hours a day. As the exploitation continued, workers and labourers formed a group and rose to demand proper wages, paid leaves, and other required benefits. In the late-19th century, socialists, communists and trade unionists chose May 1 to become International Workers' Day. Meanwhile, there are various theories as of how International Workers' Day came to be observed on May 1. The main concept of International Workers' Day is to celebrate the hard work of the working class.

Another incident indicates that May 1 was chosen as International Workers’ Day to celebrate the 1886 Haymarket Affair in United States' Chicago. Around 4,00,000 workers were protesting calmly for an eight-hour a day shift which took a violent turn. In this incident, several workers died, and many were injured in the violence that took place during and after the protest. This day is observed in many forms in different parts of the world. While in some parts it is celebrated as Labour Day, in other countries it is celebrated as International Workers Day. Many European countries celebrate it as May Day which has origins in the pagan traditions.