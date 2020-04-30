International Workers’ Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Labour Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings on May 1

Happy International Workers' Day (File Image)

International Workers' Day is an annual commemoration of the labourers and the working classes that is promoted by the international labour movement. This celebration is marked on May 1 and is also recognised as Labour Day or May Day. One vital part of this celebration is sending Happy International Workers' Day wishes and messages, International Workers' Day 2020 HD Images, Happy International Workers’ Day HD Wallpapers, Happy Labour Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and May Day Facebook Status Pictures to friends and family. International Workers' Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Messages to Send on Labour Day.

International Workers' Day falls on the same day as the European spring festival of May Day. This date was chosen by a pan-national organisation of socialist and communist political parties to commemorate the Haymarket affair, which occurred in Chicago on May 4, 1886. This celebration today revolves around fighting for just pay and labour rights for all those who are in need. The festival is often marked by international conventions and local events that raise awareness on the needs and wants of the working community. International Workers' Day 2020 Date: Know The History, Origin And Significance of Labour Day Dedicated to Workers Across The Globe!

While the celebration will be different this year, with a shift to the virtual world, there are some simple things that we can continue to do. One of the key points in this has to be sending Happy International Labour Day wishes and messages, International Workers' Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Very Happy Labour Day to You. Never Hesitate From Working Hard as That Is the Surest Key to Success.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Success Comes to Those Who Work Hard for It and on the Occasion of Labour Day, Sending Across Warm Wishes to All the Hard Working People.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Have the Power to Change This World if You Have the Power to Work With Commitment and Dedication. Happy Labour Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mount the Tent of Celebration, Lift the Hands of Labour Across the Oceans, For Workers Who Build the Great City. Happy International Workers' Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wealth and Health Are Fruits of Labour, Crown Workers With a Crown of Gold; Heads the Carried the Cross Deserves the Crown. Happy International Workers' Day.

International Labour Day is marked as a national holiday in various countries. However, in India, it is widely celebrated by labour unions and the working committee. These celebrations are crucial in bringing important topics that are otherwise sidelined. The working class have been the backbone of society, and it is now more clear than ever before. We hope that this year's celebration helps us bring some actual reforms that are much needed for the development and growth of the workers across the world.