International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. The United Nations General Assembly declared it on December 11, 2014. The idea of dedicating a day to yoga was proposed by India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, during his address to the UN General Assembly. As you observe International Yoga Day 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a list of International Yoga Day 2023 wishes, Happy International Yoga Day 2023 greetings, Yoga Day wishes and messages, International Yoga Day images and International Yoga Day 2023 HD wallpapers you can download and share with all your loved ones to spread awareness about the day. Happy International Yoga Day 2023: From Shilpa Shetty to Malaika Arora, Bollywood Divas Who Swear by Yoga.

International Yoga Day aims to raise awareness about the benefits of practising yoga and promote its holistic approach to health and well-being. On this day, people from different backgrounds and cultures come together to participate in yoga sessions, workshops, and demonstrations. Various organizations, including yoga studios, schools, and community centres, organize events to encourage people to experience the transformative power of yoga.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in India. It combines physical postures, breathing exercises, meditation, and ethical principles to promote overall health and well-being. The practice of yoga has gained immense popularity worldwide due to its numerous benefits, including stress reduction, improved flexibility, increased strength, and enhanced mental clarity. The International Yoga Day celebrations emphasise the unity and harmony that yoga promotes, transcending boundaries and fostering a sense of global solidarity. It serves as a reminder of the ancient wisdom of yoga and its potential to create a healthier and more peaceful world.

Here is a collection of quotes and messages related to yoga that you can download and share with all to wish them Happy International Yoga Day 2023!

Wishes and Greetings for International Yoga Day 2023

International Yoga Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Can Be Defined as a Method That Can Be Used To Uncover the Magic That Exists Within Us. Happy Yoga Day.

International Yoga Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Strengthen and Synchronise Your Body, Mind, and Soul for a Healthy and Happy Life. Happy International Yoga Day!

International Yoga Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Is the Gateway to Happiness That the Body Needs in Daily Life! Happy Yoga Day!

International Yoga Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of International Yoga Day, I Wish That You Learn and Practise This Wonderful Way of Living a Healthier Life. Warm Wishes to You on This Special Day.

International Yoga Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Yoga Day. Yoga Is Possible For Each One of Us To Do. Let Us Embrace It for a Better Life.

International Yoga Day 2023 Messages, Wishes and Greetings for You To Share and Celebrate the Day

It's worth noting that while International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21st, yoga is practised and promoted throughout the year by countless individuals and organizations worldwide. Wishing everyone a Happy International Yoga Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2023 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).