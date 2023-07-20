The Islamic New Year 2023 will be observed on Wednesday, July 19. It is also known as Hijri New Year and is a significant annual observance in the Islamic calendar. The Islamic calendar, based on the lunar cycle, comprises 12 months of 29 or 30 days, resulting in a year that is approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar used in most parts of the world. The first month of the Islamic year is Muharram, and the Islamic New Year commences with the sighting of the new moon, making its date subject to variation each year. As you observe Islamic New Year 2023, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Islamic New Year marks the beginning of the new lunar year, and Muslims worldwide commemorate this occasion with spiritual reflection and acts of devotion. The historical importance of the Islamic New Year lies in the event known as the "Hijra," which occurred in 622 CE. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and his followers migrated from Mecca to Medina during this period, signifying a crucial turning point in Islamic history. The Islamic calendar starts from the day of this migration, marking the establishment of the first Islamic community. Here is a collection of messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy Islamic New Year 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. When Is Muharram 2023 in India? Know Date and Significance of the First Month of the Islamic New Year.

Muslims observe the Islamic New Year with reverence and gratitude towards Allah. Many engage in special prayers, attend sermons at mosques, and seek forgiveness for their past transgressions. It is a time for spiritual renewal, recommitting to faith, and striving for personal growth and righteousness.

Wishing everyone Happy Islamic New Year 2023!

