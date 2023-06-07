Ratha Yatra is an important and one of the most popular Hindu festivals that are organized every year at the famous Jagannatha temple in Odisha’s Puri. Ratha Yatra day is decided based on the Hindu Lunar calendar, and it is fixed on Dwitiya Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Ashada month. This usually falls in the month of June or July in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Ratha Yatra 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 20. The famous Ratha Yatra of Puri is also known by the name Ratha Jatra or Chariot Festival. It is an annual Hindu chariot festival that is associated with Lord Jagannath, who is considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Jagannatha literally means ‘Lord of the Universe’. Lord Jagannatha, who is worshipped primarily in the city of Puri at the famous Jagannatha temple, is considered a form of Lord Vishnu and is also revered by the followers of Vaishnavism. Jagannatha temple is one of the four Hindu pilgrimage centres in India and is visited by many devotees throughout the year. Lord Jagannatha is worshipped along with his brother Balabhadra and his sister Devi Subhadra. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online: Know About Major Celebrations in New Year.

Ratha Yatra commemorates Lord Jagannatha's annual visit to Gundicha Mata temple. One day before of Ratha Yatra, Gundicha Temple is cleaned by devotees of Lord Jagannatha. The ritual of cleaning the Gundicha temple is known as Gundicha Marjana and is held one day before Ratha Yatra. As per religious beliefs, it is said that to honour the devotion of Queen Gundicha, wife of the legendary King Indradyumna, who built the Puri Jagannatha temple, Lord Jagannatha, Balabhadra, and Subhadra leave their regular abode in the main temple and spend a few days in this temple built by Gundicha as a mark of respect and honour.

As per traditions, Lord Jagannatha, his brother Balabhadra and his sister Devi Subhadra are given a famous ceremonial bath, which is known as Snana Yatra, about 18 days before of Ratha Yatra. This is known as Snana Yatra, which is observed on Purnima Tithi in Jyeshtha month, which is popularly known as Jyestha Purnima. The mention of the Ratha Yatra can be found in Brahma Purana, Padma Purana, the Skanda Purana, and the Kapila Samhita.

