The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya holds immense significance for Hindus in India. In the Hindu mythology, Ayodhya is considered the birthplace of Lord Ram. The construction of Ram Mandir holds cultural, historical, and religious importance and signifies the fulfilment of a long-standing dream for many devotees of Lord Ram. As the inauguration day nears, it has sparked emotions and celebrations among people who have been eagerly waiting for this momentous event. To mark this auspicious day, devotees of Lord Ram can draw easy and quick Rama Rangoli designs and vibrant patterns on the floor or ground or in their houses. These simple and beautiful rangoli designs typically feature depictions of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman. Devotees can also draw intricate geometric patterns, floral motifs, and auspicious symbols on this day. Shri Ram Family Tree: Ancestors and Descendants of Lord Rama To Know About Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony.

These rangoli designs are artworks that are a way for devotees to express their devotion and reverence for Lord Rama. The attractive rangoli patterns add a sense of beauty and auspiciousness to the homes of devotees, fostering a sense of unity and celebration during joyous occasions and events. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya is all set to be inaugurated on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top dignitaries. The ‘pran pratishtha’ or the consecration ceremony of the idol of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, 2024, at 12:20 pm.

