Jamat-ul-Vida (Jumu'atul Wida or Alvida Jumma Mubarak) is the last Friday of Ramadan before Eid ul-Fitr. It is also known as al Jumuah al Yateemahor the orphaned Friday. Jamat-Ul-Vida 2023 will be observed on April 21. Ramadan generally falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which is observed in the April month of the Gregorian calendar. As you observe Jamat-ul-Vida 2023, here's a collection of Jamat-ul-Vida 2023 messages, Jamat-ul-Vida images, Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2023 HD wallpapers and Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2023 status for WhatsApp and Facebook.

The Islamic community celebrates this day with great enthusiasm to mark the final Friday of Ramadan. The word Jumuatul Wida has been derived from two words, "Juma" and "Wida," which means "gathering" and "farewell." On this day, Muslims read the Holy Quran and participate in social activities such as donating funds to the poor, feeding the poor etc. Special feasts are prepared and enjoyed by families, relatives, neighbours and friends. Here is a collection of Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2023 messages and Jamat-ul-Vida 2023 greetings you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Blessed Jumat-ul-Wida!









Prophet Mohammad said Friday is an auspicious day. It is believed that God will protect someone who submits prayers to Allah on Friday. Wishing everyone Happy Jamat-Ul-Vida 2023!

