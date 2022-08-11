Independence Day is observed on August 15 every year to mark India’s independence from the British, who ruled the country for 200 years. In 1947, India became an independent country after struggling to attain freedom from oppressive British rule. The national holiday is celebrated with full zeal and enthusiasm across the country, celebrating its independence. The day also commemorates the freedom fighters whose sacrifices led India to not just gain independence but mark its strong foothold on the world map today. On this day, the Tiranga or the Indian National Flag is unfurled during several celebrations that take place at educational institutions and public areas. The ceremony is followed by singing the national anthem and cherishing India’s ‘Unity in Diversity’ on this momentous day. As you look forward to being a part of Independence Day ceremonies, download the video of the National Anthem of India for Swatantrata Diwas celebrations on the 15th of August, 2022. Get ‘Jana Gana Mana’ with full lyrics in Hindi for Independence Day 2022.

To give a bit of background, the National Anthem of India is popularly known as Jana Gana Mana. It was initially composed as Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata in Bengali by Nobel prize winner Rabindranath Tagore. It was first sung at the Calcutta Session of the Indian National Congress on December 27, 1911. However, the first paragraph of Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata was adopted as the National Anthem of India on January 24, 1950. The 52-second recitation highlights the diverse cultures of India and conveys the spirit of unity that lies in the Republic of India. Observe the Independence Day celebrations that are incomplete without singing or playing ‘Jana Gana Mana’ in Hindi. Below, get the National Anthem of India lyrics in Hindi for Independence Day 2022 celebrations on the 15th of August. How To Fold Indian National Flag Respectfully? Know Steps To Courteously Tuck and Keep Tricolour or Tiranga, the Country’s National Symbol To Mark The 75th Year of India’s Independence

Jana Gana Mana Full Lyrics in Hindi for Independence Day 2022

Indian National Anthem Karaoke with Full Lyrics

National Anthem of India Lyrical Video

Complete Lyrics of 'Jana Gana Mana'

Watch Independence Day 2022 Wishes and WhatsApp Status Video Below:

Swatantrata Diwas ki Shubhkamnayein! As you celebrate the national day by singing ‘Jana Gana Mana’, don’t forget to follow the rules and regulations that are related to the recitation of the National Anthem of India. Maintain proper decorum to ensure that you highlight the authenticity and acclamation of the country's National Anthem.

