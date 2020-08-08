Krishna Janmashtami also known as Gokulashtami is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. The festival falls on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in Hindu months of Shravaana or Bhadrapad corresponding with the Hindu months of August or September. The observance is celebrated across India with much pomp and fervour. Across states, it is observed by following varying customs and traditions. Devotees visit Krishna temple to offer special prayers and seek blessings. As Janmashtami 2020 approaches, we bring to you some detailed information about the observance including the date, rituals, customs, traditions and celebrations attached to the festival. Janmashtami 2020 falls on August 11, 2020, and celebrations would also extend to August 12. Krishna Janmashtami 2020: ISCKON Temple to Celebrate Lord Krishna's 1st Virtual Birthday Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Janmashtami 2020 Date And Shubh Muhurat

Date and Pooja Timings Of Janmashtami 2020

Nishita Puja Time - August 12, 12:21 AM to 01:06 AM

Krishna Janmashtami Significance and Story

Lord Krishna was born when Mathura was ruled by the evil King Kansa, whose sister, Princess Devaki was Krishna’s birth mother. According to a prophecy, Devaki and Vasudeva would have a baby that would cause Kansa’s downfall. When Kansa heard of this, he imprisoned Devaki and Vasudeva instantly and killed their first six children killed. However, at the time time of the seventh baby's birth, Balram, the foetus is said to have been mystically transferred from Devaki’s womb to Princess Rohini’s.

When Krishna was born, Vasudeva managed to rescue the baby and gave him to Nand Baba and Yashodha in Vrindavan. They brought up the child as their own son. Vasudeva returned to Mathura with a baby girl. He handed over the baby to Kansa, but when the king attempted to kill this baby too, she transformed into Goddess Durga. She warned him about his terrible fate for his actions. To celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami is celebrated.

Lord Krishna grew up in Vrindavan and was everyone's favourite. He would often steal butter and curd hung from rooftops with the help of his friends who would stand as a human pyramid. Hence, signifying this event, people celebrate Dahi Handi. For which, people stand as a human pyramid and break a pot of curd hung at a significant height. On the festival, some people opt for 'nirjala' fast while others observe 'phallar' fast where they only consume fruits, milk and light foods. Prasads offered to Krishna idol include malpua, panjiri, kheer, peda etc.

