Janmashtami Images & Lord Krishna HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Popular Hindu festival, Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is celebrated in the honour of Lord Krishna’s birthday. The birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, is celebrated with much pomp and splendour by his devotees. This year, Janamashtami 2020 date is August 11 and 12 as per Smarta Sampradaya and Vaishnava Sampradaya. From beautiful decorations to tasty recipes, devotees are making sure everything is in place ahead of welcoming Ladoo Gopal (Kanha or little Krishna) to home. People also share lovely greetings, messages and images to wish their near and dear ones. You can as well with this collection of Janmashtami HD images, Laddu Gopal pictures, Kanha HD photos, Janmashtami WhatsApp stickers, Lord Krishna GIF images greetings, Janmashtami 2020 wishes in Hindi and English, Krishna Bal Roop wallpapers, Gokulashtami HD wallpapers, Janmashtami 2020 photos and more available for free download online. It is that time of the year when family and friends come together and participate in the festivities. Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes Images for Free Download Online: Bal Roop Krishna WhatsApp Dp, Status, Stickers, Messages, Shri Krishna Quotes, Kanha HD Photos and Wallpapers, Greetings and SMS.

One does not really need an occasion to share Lord Krishna’s photos and wallpapers. In fact, most of the family WhatsApp groups in India are flooded with beautiful pictures of Kanha all the time. Expect it to increase manifolds on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. With religious fervour gripping the nation, people need wishes and greetings to send on the festival day. As we near Janmashtami date, the search for images, wallpapers, greetings, wishes, messages, status, captions, SMS, photos related to Krishna and festival have increased.

Among many avatars, Bal Roop Krishna avatar remains everyone’s favourite. Devotees cannot have enough of cuteness of this form of the powerful Hindu deity. Pictures of Bal Krishna Roop, Kanha images with a cow, Krishna photos with Makhan, Kanha photos for WhatsApp DP, Krishna images in HD, and more widely searched online. They are not only used to send as greetings to family and friends, but also set as display picture (DP) on WhatsApp. They are also posted on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Day of Love and Fortune, the Day of Birth of Lord Krishna, the Lovely Friend and the Divine Guru. Happy Gokulashtami 2020!

Shri Krishna Images (Photo Credits: @Itsmereddy_/ @saandilyae/ Twitter)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Krishna Shower His Blessings on You and May Every Janmashtami Bring a Lot of Happiness in Your Family. Happy Janmashtami 2020!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Happiness Rule Your Homes This Year, I Pray That Lord Krishna Showers His Blessings on You and Your Family. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020.

Happy Janmashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kanhaiya Hamare Dulare, Wahi Sabse Pyare, Gopiya Dekhkar Deewani Ho Jaye, Lekin Sabke Rakhwale, Tabhi to Sabhi Ke Dulare. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Janmashtami Ka Din Khaas..Radha Ki Bhakti, Murli Ki Mithas, Aur Makhan Ka Swaad. Jai Shree Krishna.

Happy Janmashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let There Be Light, Let There Be Happiness, Let There Be Laughter in Your Life Through Krishna’s Blessings.

Krishna Janmashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Haathi Ghoda Palki Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki. Bhagwan Shri Krishna Aapki Har Manokamna Puri Karen. Janmashtami Ki Shubhkamnaye.

How to Download Janmashtami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download Janmashtami stickers for WhatsApp on Play Store. Here's the link to download colourful Krishna stickers that you can use to send festival greetings on the auspicious festival. You can also convert all the above photos to stickers by following the steps as mentioned in this article here.

Janmashtami is observed on the Ashtami (eighth day) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in Shraavana of the lunar Hindu Calendar and Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapad of the lunisolar Hindu Calendar. It is also called Krishna Ashtami, Saatam Aatham, Gokulashtami, Yadukulashtami, Srikrishna Jayanti and Krishna Jayanti. It will be widely celebrated in places such as Mathura, Vrindavan and Dwarka in India.

