Krishna Janmashtami 2020 is here, and the celebration is even more special this time. The pandemic has restricted the festival celebrations, but certainly could not dampen the spirit of Janmashtami. People are observing Krishna’s birth anniversary at their homes, decorating the shrines of Laddu Gopal to celebrate the festival. Also called Gokulashtami, the observation cannot be completed without adorning your home with beautiful rangoli patterns. Rangolis are not just colourful designs on the flood, but they scatter the rick Indian customs and cultures of India. In this article, we bring you Krishna Janmashtami 2020 easy and simple rangoli designs last-minute DIY videos. These clips will guide you on how to make stunning rangoli patterns with Shri Krishna images at home on Gokulashtami 2020.

From simple to geometric designs to abstract art, Rangoli patterns come in different styles. The colourful pieces of art add to the festive flair. Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, who is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. His birthday is observed in huge fanfare across the nation. And the significance of making Rangoli designs on Janmashtami is as essential as any other festivals. Each colour has a special meaning, signifying coolness, purity, strength, richness, harmony, sacrifice and happiness. Let us take a look at some of the videos on Krishna Janmashtami 2020 rangoli designs that are easy and quick to make on the floor to celebrate Laddu Gopal’s birthday. Latest Full Hand Indian Mehendi Designs and New Back Side Arabic Mehandi Patterns For Krishna Janmashtami.

Watch Video of Easy Janmashtami 2020 Rangoli Designs:

Watch Video: Krishna Janmashtami 2020 Rangoli

Watch Video: Stunning Gokulashtami 2020 Rangoli Design

Watch Video: Shri Krishna Rangoli Design

Aren’t these patterns stunning? To make these beautiful Janmashtami 2020 rangoli patterns, one does not have to be an expert. With utmost devotion and paying attention to the details, you can make the decorative patterns on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 09:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).