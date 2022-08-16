Krishna Janmashtami ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein! The festive day marks annual importance in the Hindu tradition which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Janmashtami falls on the Ashtami or eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapada month when people indulge in traditional celebrations to mark the religious observance with utmost sanctity and enthusiasm. Janmashtami 2022 will be celebrated on August 18, Thursday, which will be followed by the Dahi Handi festival on August 19, Friday. The two-day celebration is observed with grandeur in states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and other North Indian states. Celebrate the holy day by sending Janmashtami 2022 wishes and Lord Krishna images to your friends and family. Forward Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 greetings, HD images, Janmashtami 2022 messages, Gokulashtami 2022 wallpapers, Dahi Handi quotes and Janmashtami SMS to your near and dear ones.

One of the remarkable Hindu festivals, Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is celebrated by devotees all over India who observe strict fasts and visit Lord Krishna’s temple on this auspicious day. The Krishna Lila is also performed in several states. Special sweets and cuisines are prepared on Krishna Janmashtami including panchamrit, panjiri, etc. People decorate their houses with flowers, colours and lights to maintain the festive spirit in the most joyous manner. The Dahi Handi event is observed on the next day when people gather in large numbers to make a pyramid and break the earthen pot filled with milk, butter, honey and dry fruits. This depiction of Bal Gopal’s playful behaviour marks importance in various parts of the country. With so many celebrations taking place on Janmashtami, wishes and greetings of the festive day take precedence as people greet each other and extend warm messages on Gokulashtami. Below, get Happy Janmashtami 2022 wishes, Janmashtami greetings, Happy Gokulashtami 2022 messages, Dahi Handi images, Krishna Janmashtami 2022 quotes & SMS to send to your acquaintances on this special day. Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Fancy Dress Ideas for Boys – Ways To Get Your Bal Gopal Ready for the Festivities (Watch Videos).

Janmashtami 2022 Wishes and Lord Krishna Images

Krishna Janmashtami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Reads: May the Blessings of Lord Krishna Enhance Each Moment of Your Life, This Janmashtami and Always!

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Reads: Happy Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna Give You Strength and Inspire You to Face All Difficulties in Life With Great Courage.

Gokulashtami 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Reads: Jai Shree Krishna! Leave All Your Worries to Lord Krishna on The Auspicious Festival of Janmashtami and He Will Take Care of You.

Images for Janmashtami 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Reads: Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022. May Kanha Come to Your House and Take Away All Your Makhan- Mishri With All Your Worries & Sorrow.

Janmashtami 2022 Quotes & SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Reads: Have a Blissful Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna’s Flute Invite the Melody of Love Into Your Life.

Janmashtami Quotes: These Sayings by Lord Krishna Are Relevant Even Today

Ensure that you make the most out of this Hindu celebration that is marked with incredible joy and fervour across the country. Decorate your houses and wear new clothes to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami most uniquely. May Lord Krishna bless you with all the happiness and success. Wishing you and your family Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2022 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).