As the new year kicks in, people across India are in anticipation of the vibrant and lively festivals throughout the year. January marks the start of the year and is the time filled with joyous events like Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Hanuman Jayanti, Magh Bihu, Uttarayana, Sakat Chauth, Republic Day, among other festivals that bring together people from various cultures and traditions. The first year of the month, January 2024, gets busy with major Hindu festivals, each with unique customs and rituals. These festivals celebrate significant events like the change of seasons, the worship of Gods and goddesses, and the harvest. Check out this January 2024 holiday calendar that includes dates of major Indian festivals and international events, and plan your festivities well in advance! You can also download the January 2024 festivals’ calendar in PDF format for free online.

As we welcome New Year 2024, here is a complete list of all the festivals with their dates in January 2024 like Lohri 2024 date, Makar Sankranti 2024 date, Pongal 2024 date, Hanuman Jayanti 2024 date, Republic Day 2024, Vinayaka Chaturthi 2024 date, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2023 date and more. Dates for most of these events change from year to year based on the traditional calendar or panchang. So, it is important to know the exact dates (tithi) to perform the rituals (puja vidhi) at an auspicious time (shubh muhurat). Apart from these, there are important national and international events that are also observed with much enthusiasm and fanfare. If you are looking for festivals in January 2024 or Hindu festivals in January, we have you covered. Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings, Significance and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year.

Date Day Festival/Event January 1, 2024 Monday New Year’s Day, World Day of Peace, Global Family Day January 2, 2024 Tuesday World Introvert Day January 3, 2024 Wednesday Savitribai Phule Jayanti January 4, 2024 Thursday World Braille Day January 6, 2024 Saturday World Day for War Orphans January 7, 2024 Sunday Saphala Ekadashi January 9, 2024 Tuesday Pravasi Bharatiya Divas January 10, 2024 Wednesday World Hindi Day January 11, 2024 Thursday Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary, National Road Safety Week, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day January 12, 2024 Friday National Youth Day, Swami Vivekananda Jayanti January 14, 2024 Sunday Lohri, Bhogi Pandigai, Vinayaka Chaturthi January 15, 2024 Monday Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Uttarayana, Makara Vilakku, Indian Army Day January 16, 2024 Tuesday Mattu Pongal, Magh Bihu January 17, 2024 Wednesday Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti January 18, 2024 Thursday Banada Ashtami January 19, 2024 Friday Maharana Pratap Death Anniversary January 21, 2024 Sunday Tailang Swami Jayanti, Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Vrat, Manipur Statehood Day, Meghalaya Statehood Day, Tripura Statehood Day January 23, 2024 Tuesday Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti January 24, 2024 Wednesday Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day, National Girl Child Day (India), International Day of Education January 25, 2024 Thursday Thaipusam, Shakambhari Purnima, National Voters' Day (India), National Tourism Day (India), January 26, 2024 Friday Republic Day, Supreme Court of India Establishment, International Customs Day, Australia Day January 27, 2024 Saturday Family Literacy Day, International Holocaust Remembrance Day January 28, 2024 Sunday Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary January 29, 2024 Monday Sakat Chauth, Lambodara Sankashti, Indian Newspaper Day January 30, 2024 Tuesday Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi, Martyrs’ Day, World Leprosy Day

With the onset of the new year, the wide range of festivals, ranging from the auspicious harvest festivals in different states to the worship of deities, are celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across the nation. According to the Gregorian Calendar, the New Year 2024 day on January 1 marks the beginning of the English New Year. The festivals during January begin the year on a happy and prosperous note and serve as a great opportunity for people and communities to come together, have fun, and celebrate their customs and traditions.

