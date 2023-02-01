Jaya Ekadashi 2023 will be observed on Wednesday, February 1. According to the Hindu calendar, it is observed on the eleventh day of Shukla Paksha in the Magh month. It usually falls in January or February month of the Gregorian calendar. In South India, Jaya Ekadashi is also known as Bhoumi Ekadashi or Bhishma Ekadashi, mainly in Karnataka Andhra Pradesh. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast to get blessings from Lord Vishnu and eliminate all their sins of the past life. As you observe Jaya Ekadashi 2023, we at LatestLY have bought compiled wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with your family and friends. Jaya Ekadashi 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Vrat Timings, Significance and Rituals Related to the Auspicious Day for Worshipping Lord Vishnu.

A total of 24 Ekadashi are observed in a year; each has some importance and significance. Only in Malmasa, there are 26 Ekadashi in a year. Donating food and other items to the poor is considered as a sacred task performed on Jaya Ekadashi. Devotees observe a fast on Jaya Ekadashi for the forgiveness of their sins committed in the past life and freedom from Bhoot and Pishach. It is believed that people who observe fast on this day with complete dedication find a place in Vaikuntha, the abode of Lord Vishnu. Here is a collection of Jaya Ekadashi 2023 wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with your loved ones. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know All Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Ekadashi Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

Jaya Ekadashi 2023 Wishes and Greetings

Jaya Ekadashi 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That on This Pious Day, Lord Vishnu Accepts Your Prayers and Helps You Wash Away All Your Sins. Wishing You a Very Happy Jaya Ekadashi.

Jaya Ekadashi 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Worship Lord Vishnu on the Holy Day of Jaya Ekadashi and Get Rid of All Our Past Sins. May Lord Vishnu Bless Us With Great Success.

Jaya Ekadashi 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the Blessings of Lord Vishnu, All Your Problems Get Transformed Into Beautiful Opportunities That Lead You to the Path of Success. Happy Jaya Ekadashi!

Jaya Ekadashi 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Impart You With All the Strength To Do the Right Things and Write Off All Your Bad Karmas With Your Good Actions.

Jaya Ekadashi 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That on This Pious Day, Lord Vishnu Accepts Your Prayers and Helps You Wash Away All Your Sins. Happy Jaya Ekadashi!

On this day, devotees wake up early for a bath and wear clean clothes. They worship Lord Vishnu and offer him Prasadam and tulsi leaves. People should refrain from consuming rice, pulses, grains, honey, leafy vegetables, certain spices etc., even if they are not observing the fast. Wishing everyone a Happy Jaya Ekadashi 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2023 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).