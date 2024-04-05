The last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, also known as Jumu'atul-Wida or the Friday of Farewell, holds special significance for Muslims worldwide. This year, Jumu'atul-Wida, or Alvida Jumma, falls on Friday, 5 April 2024, marking the culmination of Ramadan just before the Eid-al-Fitr festival. In countries like India, this day is also referred to as Alvida Juma or Alvida Ramzan. The term "Alvida" or "Wida" roughly translates to farewell, signifying the departure of the Ramadan month. Jamat ul Vida 2024 Wishes and Jumma tul Wida Mubarak HD Images: Share Quotes, Wallpapers and Greetings With Loved Ones on the Last Friday of Ramadan.

For Muslims, Fridays are already significant, but during Ramadan, the importance of Jumu'atul-Wida is amplified. It is considered the last Friday of Ramzan, and on this day, Muslims prepare to bid farewell to the sacred month. This moment can be bittersweet, as Ramadan is a time of heightened spiritual reflection and devotion, with Muslims striving to pray more and seek forgiveness. On Jumu'atul-Wida, or Jumma Tul Wida, practising Muslims engage in extensive prayers as the end of Ramadan draws near. Some may also recite poems dedicated to Alvida Juma and Alvida Ramzan, such as "Alvida Alvida, Mah-e-Ramzan Chala," to commemorate the departure of the fasting month.

The importance of Alvida Jumma is profound, as Muslims engage in additional prayers, Quran recitation, and acts of charity on this day. Observed as the last Friday of Ramadan, also known as Jamat ul-Wida, it is celebrated with great fervor worldwide, symbolizing prosperity, peace, and happiness.

Islamic scholars regard Jumat-ul-Vida as highly sacred, believing that fasting and offering prayers on this day lead to forgiveness of past sins. It is a time for repentance, forgiveness, and joy. While all Fridays are significant, the last Friday of Ramadan holds special importance. According to tradition, an angel of Allah visits the mosque and listens to the imam during Friday prayers on Jamat ul-Wida.

Those who attend the mosque early in the morning to pray are rewarded. Jumu'atul-Wida is a day of reflection, prayer, and preparation for Eid-al-Fitr. It serves as a reminder of the spiritual journey undertaken during Ramadan and the need to continue these practices beyond the holy month.

