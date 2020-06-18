June Pride Month 2020 Quotes & HD Images: Powerful Sayings by Gay Rights Activists For a Rainbow Instagram Feed in Support of LGBTQ Community

June is celebrated as LGBTQ+ Pride Month across the world, especially in the United States of America. The Gay Pride Month is celebrated to honour the Stonewall Inn riots of 1969 in the Greenwich Village neighbourhood of Manhattan, New York City. This year is the 51st anniversary of the LGBT Pride events and traditions. People of all genders and sexual orientations can commemorate the tremendous strides that LGBTQ+ people have made in history with some powerful quotes by the gay rights activists and change-makers who have contributed to the movement for LGBTQ+ equality. These sayings and images are perfect for celebrating the June Pride Month 2020 for your rainbow Instagram feed in support of the LGBTQ+ community. LGBTQ+ Flags, Colours and Meanings: In June Pride Month 2020, Here’s A Complete Guide to the Queer Flags and What They Mean.

Gay Pride Month is celebrated with parades and activism events. But this year, it could not happen because of the pandemic. However many Pride events are to be held online throughout the month to celebrate June Gay Pride Month 2020. To celebrate this historic and revolutionary month and specifically, here we bring you LGBTQ+ quotes to honour the Stonewall Riots and continuous struggles to achieve equal rights and justice. List of Virtual Pride Events With Dates and Website Links That is Set to Take Place Amid Pandemic!

“This World Would Be a Whole Lot Better if We Just Made an Effort to Be Less Horrible to One Another.” -Ellen Page

“I Believe That No One Should Ever Have to Choose Between a Career We Love and Living Our Lives With Authenticity and Integrity” -Out & Equal Executive Director Selisse Berry

“Every Gay and Lesbian Person Who Has Been Lucky Enough to Survive the Turmoil of Growing Up Is a Survivor. Survivors Always Have an Obligation to Those Who Will Face the Same Challenges.” -Writer/Actor Bob Paris

“I’m Living by Example by Continuing On With My Career and Having a Full, Rich Life, and I Am Incidentally Gay.”–Portia DeRossi

“I Think Being Gay Is a Blessing, and It’s Something I Am Thankful for Every Single Day.” -Anderson Cooper

“I’ve Been Embraced by a New Community. That’s What Happens When Youre Finally Honest About Who You Are; You Find Others Like You.” -Chaz Bono

“It Takes No Compromise to Give People Their Rights…It Takes No Money to Respect the Individual. It Takes No Political Deal to Give People Freedom. It Takes No Survey to Remove Repression.” -Harvey Milk

“It Always Seemed to Me a Bit Pointless to Disapprove of Homosexuality. It’s Like Disapproving of Rain.” -Francis Maude

“When All Americans Are Treated As Equal, No Matter Who They Are or Whom They Love, We Are All More Free.” -President Barack Obama

“So Let Me Be Clear: I’m Proud to Be Gay, and I Consider Being Gay Among the Greatest Gifts God Has Given Me.” -Tim Cook

“Being Gay Is Like Glitter, It Never Goes Away.” -Lady Gaga

Pride 2020 celebrations differ from city to city and state to state. This year’s observation has gone to live streams and other virtual venues. However you plan to participate in Gay Pride Month 2020 celebration, you can always begin the observation by sending the above quotes and images and promise yourself to continue working toward a future without discrimination at work and beyond.

