Jur Sital, also popularly known as Maithil New Year, is an annual celebration of the first day of the Maithil New Year, also called Aakhar Bochhor. This day, which usually falls in April in the Gregorian calendar, is celebrated by the Maithili and Tharu people of India and Nepal. Maithils eat Bari with Bhaat (Steamed Rice) on this auspicious day. The Maithili New Year follows the Nirayanam vernal equinox and falls on April 14 or 15 yearly. The festive occasion is marked as per the Tirhuta Panchang calendar used in the Mithila region. This year, Jur Sital 2024 will be celebrated on April 14, i.e., Sunday. The Jur Sital festival is called Nirayana Mesh Sankranti and Tirhuta New Year. Jur Sital Images & Maithili New Year HD Wallpapers: Wish Happy Satuani Festival With Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Quotes.

What is the Date of Jur Sital 2024?

Jur Sital 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 14.

How is Jur Sital Celebrated?

In the south-eastern Terai of Nepal, Tharu people celebrate Jur Sital, also known as Siruwa, on the first day of the year in the month of Vaisakha by sprinkling water on each other. As per the traditional rituals, the elders put water on the forehead and head of the young ones with blessing, while the young people put water on the feet of the elders to pay respect. Compatriots sprinkle water on each other’s bodies. Jur Sital Greetings: Jude Sheetal Quotes, Satuani Photos and WhatsApp Messages For the Celebration.

What is the Significance of Jur Sital?

Jur Sital holds great significance in the Bihar state of India. This day is a holiday in Bihar every year because of Mithila Diwas. The Maithili Calendar is the traditional Calendar of the Mithila region of India and Nepal. After a long demand period, the Bihar government declared this day a public holiday to be observed statewide in 2011. The Government of Bihar officially calls the Maithili New Year led Mithila Dihar.

