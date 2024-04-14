Jur Sital, also known as Aakhar Bochhor, is the Maithil New Year celebrated by the Maithil community in the Mithila region of India and Nepal. According to the Maithil calendar, it marks the beginning of the new year and falls on the first day of the month of Chaitra (March-April). The festival holds immense significance in Maithil culture, symbolising new beginnings, prosperity, and the arrival of spring. Celebrate the day by sending your loved ones beautiful images, quotes, messages, wallpapers, and Jur Sital 2024 wishes!

One of the key traditions of Jur Sital is the preparation and consumption of a special dish called "bari with bhaat." Bari is a fried lentil dumpling made from soaked and ground lentils mixed with spices, while bhaat refers to rice. This traditional meal is an integral part of the celebrations and is believed to bring good luck and prosperity for the coming year.

Jur Sital is also a time for families to come together and celebrate. Homes are decorated with colourful rangolis, and prayers are offered to seek blessings for the new year. People wear traditional attire, with women adorning themselves in beautiful sarees and jewellery and men wearing dhoti kurta.

The festival is about feasting and festivities and carries deep cultural and spiritual significance. It is a time for introspection and renewal as people reflect on the years gone by and make resolutions for the future. Jur Sital is a reminder to cherish the traditions and values that bind the community together. But one of the best aspects of this celebration is to wish each other a happy Maithili New Year. Send the below Jur Sital 2024 wishes & greetings to celebrate this fresh start:

Jur Sital is a joyous occasion that brings communities together in celebration and reaffirms their cultural identity. It is a time to rejoice in the arrival of spring, new beginnings, and the promise of a prosperous year ahead.

