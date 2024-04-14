Jur Sital 2024 will be celebrated on April 14, i.e., Saturday. This annual commemoration is an important Hindu festival celebrated by the Maithil community of India and Nepal. Also known as the Maithil New Year, Jur Sital is considered an extremely auspicious time and marks the beginning of the new calendar year, according to the Tirhuta Panchang. To mark this auspicious new beginning, people often share Happy Maithil New Year 2024 wishes and messages, Jur Sital 2024 greetings, Maithil New Year images and wallpapers, Happy Jur Sital WhatsApp stickers and Maithil New Year 2024 Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Jur Sital 2024 Messages: Greetings, Wallpapers, Wishes And Images For Near And Dear Ones.

The Tirhuta Panchang is a calendar followed by the Maithili community of India and Nepal. In this calendar, a new calendar year is marked on the first day of Baisakh month. Therefore, Jur Sital celebrations fall on the same day as Baisakhi in north India, Bihu in north-eastern states, and the commemoration of Puthandu in Tamil Nadu. This Year, Will Jur Sital 2024 be Observed on April 13, 14, or 15? Know the Date, Rituals, and Significance of the Auspicious Day!

Jur Sital is a community event. People often prepare special delicacies and fasts and invite families over to mark this festive occasion. This is also called Nirayana Mesh Sankranti and Tirhuta New Year. The commemoration of Maithil New Year follows the Nirayenam vernal equinox, which will be observed on April 14. However, the date may shift forward or backward by one day.

As we prepare to celebrate Jur Sital 2024, here are some Happy Maithil New Year 2024 wishes and messages, Jur Sital 2024 greetings, Maithil New Year images and wallpapers, Happy Jur Sital images and wallpapers, Jur Sital WhatsApp stickers and Maithil New Year 2024 Facebook status pictures that you can post online.

Happy Jur Sital (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Maithili New Year! May This Year Be Filled With Joy, Happiness, and Success.

Happy Jur Sital (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Jur Sital! May This Festival of Joy Bring More Happiness to Your Life.

Happy Jur Sital (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Jur Sital Be the Most Special and Memorable One for You, My Friend! Wishing You and Your Family a Very Maithili New Year

Happy Jur Sital (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish Everything That You Wish for Comes True. I Hope You Get Blessed With All the Happiness in the World. Happy Jur Sital

Happy Jur Sital (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maithili New Year Is the Occasion of Joy, Peace, and Celebration. Enjoy It With Your Loved Ones.

We hope that the celebration of Jur Sital brings you the fresh start you deserve and fills your life with love, light, and happiness. We wish you and your family a very Happy Jur Sital 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2024 06:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).