November 28, 2020, is the 130th death anniversary of Jyotirao Govindrao Phule who is known for his efforts towards women empowerment and education. Jyotiba, also called as Mahatma Phule, was an activist, social reformer and writer from Maharashtra and is remembered as the champion of women's education in India.

He dedicated his whole life for equal rights for all and worked towards the eradication of untouchability. He was against child marriages. He, along with his wife Savitribai Phule, also opened the first school for girls in 1848 when it was considered a taboo. On his death anniversary, here are few inspirational quotes by the social reformer.

Quote Reads: कोणताही 'धर्म' ईश्वराने निर्माण केलेला नाही आणि 'चातुर्वण्य' व 'जातिभेद' ही निर्मिती मानवाचीच आहे.

Quote Reads: नीती हाच मानवी जीवनाचा आधार आहे

Quote Reads: कष्टाने जगण्याची धमक नसणारे लोक सन्याशी, भिक्षुक होतात. प्रपंच खरा नाही, व्यर्थ आहे, असा भ्रम ते प्रपंचातील व्यक्तिंमध्ये निर्माण करतात. - महात्मा फुले

Quote Reads: सर्वसाक्षी जगत्पती, त्याला नकोच मध्यस्ती

Born on April 1, 1827, Phule died on November 28, 1890. He is considered as one of the important figures of the Social Reform Movement in Maharashtra. He was in support of remarriage of widows and started a home for new-born infants to prevent female infanticide. He is credited for introducing the word dalit as a term for those people who were considered untouchable and excluded from the traditional caste system.

