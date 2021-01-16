Kaanum Pongal or Kanum Pongal is the fourth and the final day of the four-day Pongal festival. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is celebrated on 17 January. On the third day, Mattu Pongal celebrations took place, which revolves around the entire community coming together to celebrate a bountiful harvest and the celebrations on this day traditionally revolve around the well-known Jallikattu event. As for Kaanum Pongal, people treat it as Thanksgiving Day and enjoy sightseeing and get-togethers. People also enjoy sharing Happy Kaanum Pongal wishes, Kaanum Pongal 2021 Nalvalthukal messages, Pongal 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends on this day.

Kaanum and Mattu Pongal celebrations are colourful and vibrant. The word 'Mattu' translates to bulls, and Pongal is a metaphor for prosperity. On this day, people, especially farmers, offer their thanks to the cattle that help them to attain abundant harvests. The tradition of celebrating Mattu Pongal stems from the mythological story that Lord Shiva sent his bull, Nandi to earth on this day to send his message - that one should oil bath every day and eat once a month. However, Nandi delivered the wrong message that one should eat every day and oil bath once a month. This angered Lord Shiva, and he banished Nandi to permanently live with the farmers so they can get the help that they need to cultivate crops for people to eat every day.

As for Kaanum, the word Kaanum means 'viewing and seeing'. Kaanum Pongal is the day of relaxation and enjoyment, and it implies that people spend their time arranging family trips, picnics, visiting neighbours and relatives houses. It is also often acknowledged as the Thiruvalluvar Day in remembrance of the great historic Tamil writer, poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar who was known for writing the world-famous Thirukural.

As we celebrate Kaanum Pongal 2021, here are some Happy Kaanum Pongal wishes, Kaanum Pongal 2021 Nalvalthukal messages, Pongal 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

People follow various fun traditions to celebrate this day. In Tamil Nadu, Kanum Pongal is also referred to as Virgin Pongal or Kanni Pongal, with the word Kanni implies virgin/maiden/unmarried girl. Unmarried girls celebrate the festival by playing at the river banks and pray the god to have successful matrimonial life. It is also considered an auspicious day to arrange marriage proposals and initiate marriage proceedings.

